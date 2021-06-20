Eamonn Holmes took to Twitter to pay tribute to his children on Father’s Day.

The This Morning host has four kids, Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan.

To mark Father’s Day this year, Eamonn shared his dreams of making his family proud.

He posted a heartwarming black and white picture of himself posing with his brood.

What did Eamonn Holmes post on Twitter?

He captioned the snap: “This is my four. Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan.

“Proud to have them as my children and I can only hope I make them proud to have me as their Dad. #FathersDay.”

Fans rushed to comment below, with one saying: “They’ve all got their old fella’s smile, that’s for sure. Happy Father’s Day.”

This is my Four. Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan. Proud to have them as my Children and I can only hope I make them proud to have me as their Dad. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/Kvew3F7qF1 — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 20, 2021

“That is a great picture Mr H. What a good looking bunch they are. Thank goodness they got their Mums’ genes,” joked a second follower.

Another gushed: “What a gorgeous family….Have a happy Father’s Day.”

Meanwhile, fans are set to see a lot more of Eamonn and Ruth Langsford over the summer.

The beloved husband and wife duo have been asked to present This Morning while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take time off.

Ruth told OK! Magazine: “We’ll be doing seven weeks from July. I’m looking forward to it.”

Eamon and Ruth are returning to This Morning (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Eamonn and Ruth’s message to viewers

Viewers were shocked last year when the pair were replaced as Friday hosts of the show.

After doing their final Friday edition, they shared a message with fans on-air.

Eamonn said: “You won’t be watching us anymore on a Friday.

Eamonn and Ruth were replaced as Friday hosts at the start of the year (Credit: ITV)

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.”

Ruth then added: “You haven’t got rid of us! We’re back for half-term. It’s been a tricky year for everybody, we hope we have helped you through it a little bit.

“Thank you for all your support.”

