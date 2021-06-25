Eamonn Holmes has revealed his daughter Rebecca is engaged in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The 61-year-old presenter announced the exciting news on social media yesterday (June 24).

In the post, Eamonn posed with Rebecca and her now fiancé Mark in a rare shot together.

What did Eamonn Holmes share on Instagram?

Eamonn appeared delighted as Rebecca, 29, cuddled into him for the snap.

He captioned the sweet post: “Wonderful casual family gathering tonight to celebrate my daughter Rebecca’s engagement to her now fiancé Mark.

“They are very happy as is our whole circle. Mark popped the question on Rebecca’s birthday last week after asking me for my permission.”

He’s a top lad who we welcome into our family with open arms

Furthermore, the star said: “He’s a top lad who we welcome into our family with open arms.”

Eamonn’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the newly engaged pair.

Kelly Willoughby shared: “Oh Eamonn!!! Congratulations! And to you @rebecca_leonora. Made up for you all.”

Eamonn Holmes has revealed his daughter is engaged on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Hollywood wrote: “Congratulations how lovely.”

In addition, Charlotte Hawkins said: “Ah wonderful news, congratulations!”

Gaby Roslin added: “Ahh huge congratulations.”

Eamonn has Rebecca with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes.

The pair also share Declan, 32, and Niall, 28.

Furthermore, the TV star is also a doting dad to son Jack, 19, with his wife Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford also have a son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn and Ruth to return to This Morning

Meanwhile, Eamonn and Ruth will return to This Morning over the summer.

The pair were previously replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond as Friday hosts and now present half-terms.

However, during the May half-term, viewers were upset when Ruth and Eamonn didn’t present the programme as Dermot and Alison took over.

Sharing the news, Ruth told OK! Magazine: “We’ll be doing seven weeks from July. I’m looking forward to it.”

Furthermore, the Loose Women host also recently updated fans on her husband’s chronic pain condition.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ruth shared: “He’s doing OK. It’s a slow process. He’s just carrying on with his physio and putting the work into that.”

