Eamonn Holmes bids farewell to his mum in sweet picture on break in Northern Ireland

Eamonn Holmes has been spending some quality family time with his mum Josephine, who he hasn't seen in recent months due to lockdown and travel restrictions.

This Morning host Eamonn flew out from Heathrow on Friday (July 24) for a brief visit, before returning to work this week.

Eamonn Holmes left wife Ruth Langsford at home to visit his mum in Ireland. (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn fans loved the sweet Instagram post

The 60-year-old TV presenter uploaded a touching snap of his mum to his Instagram as he said goodbye. The post said: "Sorry but gotta go, Mum... see you on the telly in the morning."

In the snap, Josephine can be seen waving goodbye from the front door of her Northern Ireland home.

Eamonn's followers loved the post, with many commenting on how "sweet" it was, and how "beautiful" Josephine is.

One wrote: "Aww beautiful mum".

Another shared: "Now that's an Irish mammy."

A third said: "Lovely you have been able to see her."

Some fans left touching comments about how proud Josephine must be of her son. One said: "Your mummy must be so proud of you."

Eamonn is known for his love of football and one fan even joked that he needed to race home to see the Manchester United match. One fan wrote: "Get home for the football Eamon! Come on United!"

Wife Ruth's message to doctor Alex

While Eamonn enjoyed time with his family, his wife Ruth Langsford was able to comfort TV doctor Alex George after his brother's recent death.

The Love Island star recently told fans he lost his "beautiful little brother to mental health" in a heartbreaking Instagram message.

Ruth, who lost her own sister to mental health, reached out to Alex and said she can "understand the pain" he and his family are feeling.

On Alex's Instagram post announcing the sad news, Ruth commented: "Alex I am so, so sorry for your tragic loss. I lost my sister to mental health last year so I understand the pain and shock you and your family will be feeling."

She added: "I send you the hugest of hugs and if you ever need to talk you know how to reach me. My condolences to you and your family and may your darling brother rest in peace."

