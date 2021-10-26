Eamonn Holmes has revaled he’s battling COVID-19 but feels “grateful” to be double jabbed.

The This Morning presenter, 61, shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday (October 26).

Eamonn has cancelled some “professional and personal events” due to being in isolation.

Covid finally caught me .Thankfully I’m Double jabbed. More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well. Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events. Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) October 26, 2021

The star wrote on Twitter: “Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I’m Double jabbed.

“More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

“Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events.

“Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies.”

Fans have sent their support to Eamonn in the replies section.

One person said: “Hope you get well soon Eamonn. Sending love.”

Another commented: “Thanks for letting us know, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

A third added: “Hope you have a speedy recovery, legend.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Eamonn has opened up about his health on social media.

The presenter has spoken about battling chronic pain on a few occasions.

He even ended up using crutches and undergoing physio to help the condition.

Last month, Eamonn admitted the pain caused him to turn down the chance to appear on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

He told the Belfast Live: “When the girls (from GBBO) told me it was really scientific and you have to get everything right, that frightened me more and more.

“Then I asked did they have ovens in the tent at chest height and was told no. I was in such a bad way at the time that I had to turn it down.

“Not only do I know nothing about baking or cooking, I couldn’t physically move around at that point.”

