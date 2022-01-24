Eamonn Holmes smiles
News

Eamonn Holmes admits ‘missing important people in his life’

The former This Morning star shared his feelings on Twitter

By Joshua Haigh

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his personal life in a touching message to fans.

The GB News host revealed on Twitter that he is still struggling with missing those who are important in his life.

Eamonn, who recently quit This Morning, shared his feelings with his more than one million followers.

“Some nights I miss important people in my life,” said the presenter.

Eamonn Holmes smiles and waves
Eamonn Holmes shared his feelings in a post on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Tonight is one of those nights. If I have a problem it’s having too many people I Iike. It’s hard to keep in touch.

“To be there, especially divided by The Irish Sea.”

Eamonn then went on to reassure the friends he’s fallen out of touch with during the pandemic.

“Gosh, I try hard. If u r [sic] my friend there’s a reason.”

After sharing his intimate personal thoughts, plenty of Eamonn’s followers rushed to share their support over the cryptic post.

“Eamonn you are very thoughtful and caring,” replied one fan. “I’m sure those people know what a true friend you are even though you may not speak or see them all the time.

Read more: Who are the This Morning presenters? Meet the whole team alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

“That’s life and the fact you have written this shows you care.”

A second follower wrote: “Distance doesn’t matter when roots of your relationship are strong enough.

eamonn holmes and wife ruth langsford smiling
Eamonn Holmes is worried that Ruth Langsford will become his carer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s all about the connection @EamonnHolmes just don’t you worry. Real friends/family always know without words or messages as it’s in the heart & mind.”

Another added: “I saw this – you are human. A good one for sure. You’re a legend. And thanks for joining @GBNEWS – you’re doing fantastically.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s had a tough time of things lately when it comes to his health.

Read more: Ruth Langsford calls out Eamonn Holmes live on GB News after his on-air confession

So much so, that he recently confessed fears of his wife, Ruth Langsford, having to become his carer.

The TV star has been battling chronic pain after suffering three slipped discs last year.

When asked if he’s concerned about Ruth being his carer, Eamonn told The Times: “Yes, I do fear it. She hasn’t got the most caring nature, I have to say. So I’d better have enough money in the bank for a care nurse as I get older.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby wears purple dress on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby fans all say same thing about her dress
Torvill and Dean on Dancing On Ice 2022
Dancing On Ice 2022: Torvill and Dean leave viewers ‘feeling sick’ with routine
Charlie Dimmock on why she has 'no regrets' over Garden Force affair that ended her long-term romance
Charlie Dimmock on why she has ‘no regrets’ over Ground Force affair that ended long-term romance
rochelle humes hosts this morning with phillip schofield
This Morning viewers fume at Rochelle Humes over ‘irritating’ habit
Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady was given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
susanna reid hosting GMB
GMB viewers all say same thing about Susanna Reid’s dress today