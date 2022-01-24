Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his personal life in a touching message to fans.

The GB News host revealed on Twitter that he is still struggling with missing those who are important in his life.

Eamonn, who recently quit This Morning, shared his feelings with his more than one million followers.

“Some nights I miss important people in my life,” said the presenter.

“Tonight is one of those nights. If I have a problem it’s having too many people I Iike. It’s hard to keep in touch.

“To be there, especially divided by The Irish Sea.”

Eamonn then went on to reassure the friends he’s fallen out of touch with during the pandemic.

“Gosh, I try hard. If u r [sic] my friend there’s a reason.”

After sharing his intimate personal thoughts, plenty of Eamonn’s followers rushed to share their support over the cryptic post.

“Eamonn you are very thoughtful and caring,” replied one fan. “I’m sure those people know what a true friend you are even though you may not speak or see them all the time.

“That’s life and the fact you have written this shows you care.”

A second follower wrote: “Distance doesn’t matter when roots of your relationship are strong enough.

“It’s all about the connection @EamonnHolmes just don’t you worry. Real friends/family always know without words or messages as it’s in the heart & mind.”

Another added: “I saw this – you are human. A good one for sure. You’re a legend. And thanks for joining @GBNEWS – you’re doing fantastically.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s had a tough time of things lately when it comes to his health.

So much so, that he recently confessed fears of his wife, Ruth Langsford, having to become his carer.

The TV star has been battling chronic pain after suffering three slipped discs last year.

When asked if he’s concerned about Ruth being his carer, Eamonn told The Times: “Yes, I do fear it. She hasn’t got the most caring nature, I have to say. So I’d better have enough money in the bank for a care nurse as I get older.”

