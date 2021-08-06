Eamonn Holmes ‘quite depressed’ about health problems as he fears he won’t get better

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he feels ‘quite depressed’ about his current health struggles.

The 61-year-old presenter has been in agony for months as he deals with back issues and chronic pain.

During an interview on This Morning, Eamonn opened up about his ongoing health problems.

Eamonn Holmes opened up about his health on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn say?

Eamonn appeared on the ITV show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford today (August 6).

At the time, the married duo were interviewing former rugby player Ed Jackson.

Ed suffered a tragic accident that ended his career in April 2017, when he jumped into a swimming pool and injured himself.

He hit his head on the pool tiles and ended up paralysed.

After years of hard work and dedication, Ed can now walk again.

During today’s show, Eamonn went on praise the former rugby star.

Eamonn discussed his health with Ed Jackson (Credit: ITV)

He then mentioned his own problems with walking.

Eamonn shared: “Not only did they say you’re not going to walk again, but you couldn’t feel anything at that stage from your chest downwards. The prognosis, not good.

“I don’t know what the expectations was for you, but could I just say, in my minor way I’ve got two slipped discs and I’ve got problems walking and whatever, whatever.”

I get quite depressed about it sometimes

He added: “It’s been going on for three months and I get quite depressed about it sometimes and I think, ‘This is not going to get better’.

“My friend, how humbled am I reading your story and listening to you because your prognosis was: that’s it! And I watched you today walk into the studio, walk across here, how are you doing that?”

Ed with his fiancee Lois on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn’s health struggles

Eamonn has been plagued by chronic pain for months.

He has since been getting physiotherapy in an effort to aid his recovery, however, Ruth says it’s been a “slow process”

Speaking to The Mirror, she shared: “He’s doing OK. It’s a slow process.

“He’s just carrying on with his physio and putting the work into that.”

The Loose Women presenter also confessed that she finds it difficult to see her husband struggling.

Ruth added: “It’s very difficult when someone is in pain because it’s hard to help them.”

