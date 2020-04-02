Dynamo reveals he has coronavirus and has been suffering 'severe' symptoms

TV magician Dynamo has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing "severe symptoms".

The 37-year-old entertainer - who suffers from Crohn’s disease and arthritis - said he underwent a test because he is "high risk" due to his existing health issues.

He also said he was revealing his condition in order to let others know he has encountered they may need to take "relevant precautions".

Speaking in a video posted on his social media accounts, he said: "Because of my existing health issues, and the fact I’m on immunosuppressive therapy, I’m at high risk.

"Secondly, although I haven’t had a fever, my symptoms have been quite severe and finally, so that I was able to inform those who I’ve been in contact with so they can make their own relevant precautions.

"I’ve had my results back now and unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19.

My symptoms have been quite severe.

"This illness can affect anyone, it doesn’t discriminate and it can present itself in many different ways."

He also told fans he is "over the worst of it" following a "rough couple of weeks".

The Bradford-born performer added in a tweet and in the caption of his Instagram post: "It’s been a bit of a rough couple of weeks so wanted to give you an update.

"As you know I’ve had some health issues over last few years and underlying conditions make this virus particularly dangerous and very real.

"I’m incredibly relieved to be over the worst of it but wanted to let you all know what’s been happening.

"Please take this virus seriously and remember that by staying home, you are protecting so many others."

'Sending blessings'

Fans were quick to offer the performer their best wishes.

"Get well soon my hero, inspiration," wrote one supporter on Instagram.

"Stay safe hang in there!!!" urged another.

And a third added: "Sending you blessings."

Earlier this week, Dynamo told reporters that developing arthritis as a complication of Crohn’s is the ‘worst thing’ that can happen to a magician.

He was quoted by the Metro as saying: "Every day I wake up and my joints ache and I have to practice a bit more with my cards to be able to perform.

"It’s almost caused me to slow down a little bit, in regards to my performances.

"To build up my strength in my hands, I would practice, every day I’d add a new card to the pile, to the point where I was able to hold a full deck again, and start to use the cards how I used to."

