Duran Duran star Andy Taylor has revealed he has incurable cancer.

The band’s former guitarist has stage four prostate cancer.

The band made the sad announcement in a speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles this weekend.

Andy Taylor wrote a letter – read out by his Duran Duran bandmates (seen here in 2005) – sharing the news (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Andy, 61, was absent as the band performed some of their biggest hits at the ceremony.

They received the most public votes for their induction to the Hall of Fame.

Frontman Simon LeBon read out a letter from Andy on stage.

“There’s nothing that comes close to such recognition,” he wrote.

“You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one’s own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible.

I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease, and of course, we are no different, so I speak from the perspective of a family man, but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.

“I’m truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing — even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy!” he said.

“I’m so very proud of these four brothers, I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Duran Duran have revealed heartbreaking news about former guitarist Andy Taylor (Credit: YouTube)

‘No cure’

In a further statement on the band’s website, Taylor revealed his cancer is incurable.

“Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure,” he said.

“Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life-extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

He added: “We’ve had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?”

