Duran Duran and Andy Taylor
News

Duran Duran star shares cancer treatment update as he reveals ‘end of life’ care has been stopped

Andy's been battling cancer since 2018

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Duran Duran star Andy Taylor has shared a health update following his devastating cancer diagnosis.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer back in 2018.

Andy Taylor Duran Duran
Andy was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Duran Duran star Andy Taylor shares health update

Back in 2018, Andy was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer. However, he has now revealed that his prostate cancer is now “asymptomatic”. He says that this is an improvement on his previous classification as requiring “palliative, end-of-life care”.

The 62-year-old Duran Duran guitarist is now preparing to release his first solo album in decades.

His health condition has previously prevented him from joining his Duran Duran bandmates when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Andy Taylor
Andy discussed his cancer (Credit: ITV)

Duran Duran star Andy Taylor talks cancer

Andy revealed that a conversation with his doctor revealed a treatment option that specifically targets cancer cells.

During an interview with The Times, Andy revealed that he underwent a round of this medical intervention. This involved the intravenous administration of radioactive chemicals.

The procedure was carried out by a scientist called Christopher Evans, who Andy jokingly referred to as the “Elon Musk of cancer”.

According to publication, Andy remains radioactive “for several of days” after the treatment. This means that he can’t sleep in the same room as someone else.

“I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care … and now I’m not; I’m asymptomatic,” Andy said.

Duran Duran
Andy spoke about rejoining the band (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andy praises his bandmates and addresses his future

Last year, his bandmates revealed Andy’s cancer diagnosis to the audience as they were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“It takes someone with a very special quality from their heart to do that and not drop a word,” he said of his bandmates.

He then addressed his future, discussing some rumours claiming that he’ll be making a return to the band.

“No, I’m not going to rejoin the band … I would not say no to (part time for) the opportunity, particularly for the fans, but as I keep reminding people, you have to be asked,” he said.

Read more: Duran Duran star Andy Taylor admits there’s ‘no cure’ as he reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) Interview ITN News 11.8.2023

