Kate stuns in green as she and Prince William land in Dublin to begin royal tour

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in green today and she and Prince William landed in Dublin to begin their tour.

The couple are set to see parts of Dublin, Galway, Meath and Kildare as part of their trip at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

As she stepped off a plane at Dublin International Airport on Tuesday, Kate wowed in an emerald green jacket over a floral patterned green dress.

Kate looked stunning in green (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Read more: Kate and William to reunite with Meghan and Harry at annual Commonwealth Service

She matched the outfit with a pair of emerald green shoes and a lime green bag.

It seems Kate was paying tribute to Ireland with her outfit as green is its national colour.

She wore her brunette hair in loose waves with a velvet black headband pushing it away from her face.

William looked dapper in a suit and coat with a matching emerald green and white spotted tie.

It comes after Kensington Palace announced Kate and William's latest royal venture.

William and Kate will spend three days in Ireland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

"The visit, which will see Their Royal Highnesses spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway, will highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland."

The palace said the visit will "also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation" following the Queen's historic visit in 2011.

Revealing more details of the tour, the statement continued: "During the three-day tour, The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills.

"Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation.

The palace said the visit will "also focus on the relationship between the two countries" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince William hopes to impress son George with latest royal engagement

"Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highness will meet a broad range of people, including the President, the Taoiseach and senior political leaders, children and young people, and those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors."

It concluded saying the couple are "looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people".

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.