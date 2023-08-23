Dua Lipa fans all making the same joke as she shares picture of her FEET

Pop star Dua Lipa has caused quite a stir online after posting a string of holiday snaps.

The singer shared photos from her latest sunny getaway on Instagram earlier this month, which showed her posing in a bikini and hanging out with friends. But it was a zoomed-in picture of her feet that got fans talking.

Dua donned a pair of sandals as she showed off her manicured toes. Many followers took to the comments section as they quipped that she shouldn’t be posting the content for free, when others charge.

“People selling feet pictures just for money and then Dua: FREEEEE,” one joked. Another said: “I know that [bleep]feet rating is popping this week.” Another quipped: “It’s already five stars!”

Dua Lipa fans are all making the same joke after she posted a string of holiday snaps (Credit: Cover Images)

Others criticised the star for sharing a picture of herself smoking. She was seen lighting up a cigarette while relaxing in front of a scenic view.

“What’s with the cigarette photos? Is this the 90s? Grow up,” one said.

“Stop smoking queen,” another added, while a third person wrote: “I’m here to tell you just two things: I exist (it’s unbelievable that u could live without knowin’), I don’t like that you smoke. Please stop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Despite some backlash, Dua was also flooded with compliments. “Beautiful goddess,” said one. Another wrote: “Omg baby ur so pretty.” Someone else added: “Golden hour suits you.”

Meanwhile, Dua recently made an appearance in the box-office hit Barbie as a mermaid. Her song, Dance The Night, is the lead single on the soundtrack.

Dua stars in hit movie Barbie (Credit: Cover Images)

Opening up about starring in the film, Dua said: “It’s real dream stuff, I feel so lucky and it is such an exciting film to be a part of. It initially started with Mark [Ronson] hitting me up on Instagram saying ‘I’m part of this film and I’ve made a track to a dance scene and I’d love you to be in it, and I’d like you to co-write it with me’ and I was like ‘yes, yes 1000%’.”

She added: “And then Greta [Gerwig, director] afterwards is like ‘I’d really like you to be Mermaid Barbie’, and I was like ‘Absolutely!’”

Read more: 15 best pictures of celebrities getting their Barbie on

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!