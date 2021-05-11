Dua Lipa and Rita Ora are internationally renowned pop stars that were said to be once good mates but are now reportedly embroiled in a feud.

According to the rumour mill, they’ve fallen out in recent years.

But have Dua, 25, and Rita, 30, really cut ties? And why would they have fallen out in the first place?

Singer Bebe Rexha has recently weighed in on the rumours.

Read more: Katie Price reveals heartbreak over tragic loss

Are Dua Lipa and Rita Ora friends?

The songstresses were believed to be mates at one point. They are both Kosovan immigrants who grew up in the UK and they also attended the same school.

Dua (pictured) and Rita are said to have known one another growing up (Credit: SplashNews)

In fact, their grandfathers were said to be friends, and a photo of their grandpas drinking back in 2019 has even surfaced online.

In the black and white snap the dapper gentlemen are pictured enjoying drinks in Peja, Kosovo.

Are Dua Lipa and Rita Ora really feuding?

Inconclusive. But according to stories circulating for around two years now, they are no longer on friendly terms.

Read more: Katherine Kelly unveils dramatic hair makeover

Back in 2019, it was first reported that the pair had fallen out, and avoided one another at that year’s Met Gala.

An insider source told The Sun at the time: “It’s a shame, as they used to be very close and Dua spoke a lot about how much she admired Rita.

Rita Ora, like Dua Lipa, is a major pop star (Credit: SplashNews)

They added: “But now things have gone south dramatically and she is trying to distance herself — and she’s making no secret of it in the industry. Rita is desperate to avoid confrontation and went out of her way to make sure they didn’t come face to face.”

But so far neither party has publicly commented on this claimed feud.

What has Bebe Rexha said about Dua Lipa and Rita Ora?

Bebe has spoken of the alleged feud.

The American singer, 31, said she wanted to do a collaboration with the pair along with several other female pop stars.

The idea was to do a massive female-pop led collaboration. But she went on to speculate on why the plans fell apart.

She explained in a separate recent article to The Sun: “I have really tried. I don’t know what’s really going on there or what the drama is. I’ve tried to always be the peace-keeper and bring the girls together.

US singer Bebe has spoken out (Credit: SplashNews)

“For me, I would really love to do something together but I’m not sure that will ever happen.”

However, she went on to say the apparent feud could be to do with toxicity within the music industry.

She said female artists often feel they must compete against one another to stand a chance in such a male-dominated industry.

Yet since her quotes were published, Bebe has gone on to slam its claims.

She says her words were taken completely out of context.

Taking to Twitter, she fumed: “A UK tabloid is making up an awful story about my friends and women I admire.

“It’s absolute bull**** to pit women against each other, especially those who I know are GOOD PEOPLE !!! This toxic gossip is malicious and NOT F***ING TRUE!”

*ED has contacted Dua and Rita’s representatives for comment.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.