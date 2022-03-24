Ukraine war: Drones to offer lifeline for injured servicemen and their families

Draganfly is sending a shipment of drones to Ukraine, it has said this week.

While Ukraine lies in rubble, Draganfly has come up with a solution to aid its survivors.

The firm will ship more than 200 medical response and search and rescue drones into Ukrainian cities.

This will help emergency workers provide treatment to injured servicemen and their families.

It’s just one way the rest of the world is pulling together to help the war effort.

Draganfly is sending medical drones into Ukraine to aid emergency workers (Credit: Cover Images)

Draganfly sends drones into Ukraine

In the past month, Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by Russian military.

But now Draganfly has unveiled a groundbreaking solution to help those in need of medical supplies.

The firm will send 200 drones into Ukraine to help emergency workers provide aid.

The medical drones are also equipped with a temperature-managed box that can transport up to 35lbs of medical supplies.

It could include blood, medicines, vaccines, water and wound care kits.

And, as the war continues, the medical equipment is essential.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine placed the drone order for war-torn Ukraine (Credit: Cover Images)

How will it work?

The order was placed by Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU).

Its workers are on the ground in the war-torn country delivering medical equipment and supplies.

However, the charity needs help. And that’s where the drone maker came in.

In a heartfelt speech, the charity’s president Iryna Vashchuk Discipio said the drones are “crucial” to the charity’s efforts.

The drones will play a crucial role.

She said: “Brave Ukrainians continue to fight for freedom, democracy and the fundamental values and principles of Western civilisation.

“There is an urgent need for medical supplies and equipment in several dangerous and hard-to-reach areas.

“The drones will play a crucial role in ensuring those affected have access to the aid they require,” she said.

The drones will provide aid to the injured in the war-torn country (Credit: Cover Images)

Where are they being sent?

Fighting continues in the east and south of the country, as well as the capital Kyiv.

Russian shelling and airstrikes also means that cities are too dangerous to move easily around.

The drones will access hotspots and provide aid to those who otherwise might not be able to access it.

As a result, the RSU has ordered an immediate shipment of 10 drones.

Up to 200 more will be dispatched as and when they are needed.

