News

Ex-Dreamboys boss David Richards found dead in cell after trying to murder ex over TOWIE kiss

He was jailed earlier in the year

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Former Dreamboys boss David Richards who tried to murder his ex-partner has been found dead in his cell.

A court handed Richards, 42, a 27-year sentence in January for attempting to kill his ex Alex Alam after fracturing her skull following the breakdown of their relationship.

He had attacked Alam after seeing her kiss TOWIE cast member Kirk Norcross.

Dreamboys boss David Richards speaking on GMB
David Richards has been found dead in his cell (Credit: ITV)

David Richards found dead

A spokesperson for HMP Lowdham Grange confirmed on Tuesday that Richards had died.

They said: “The next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the family.”

They didn’t confirm Richards’ cause of death.

The spokesperson added: “As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and therefore we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Kirk Norcross posing and smiling at event
Richards attempted to kill his ex after she kissed TV star Kirk Norcross (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richards received his jail sentence earlier this year following his planned attack on Ms Alam.

He attempted to kill his ex with an axe following the breakdown of their relationship.

During the trial, a jury heard that the attack happened after Richards had seen Ms Alam with reality TV star Kirk.

The court also heard that he lay in wait for hours outside Ms Alam’s home in Essex before ambushing her.

The trial also revealed that Richards took an axe, dry suit and cable ties to Ms Alam’s address on April 3, 2022.

YouTube video player

Richards had stalked Ms Alam and monitored her home in advance of the attack.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Alam said she felt “utterly betrayed beyond belief by the person I chose to have children with, turning my life upside down”.

“The scars are a constant reminder of what he did to me,” she added.

Richards had become the director of the male striptease group Dreamboys in 2014.

