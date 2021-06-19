Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden hailed the NHS last night following a hospital visit to A&E.

The star worried followers on social media yesterday (Friday June 18) as she posted about an injury.

However, the businesswomen assured fans she is ‘on the mend’ after “reassuring” nurses cared for her.

Deborah Meaden is ‘on the mend’ following hospital stay (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Why was Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden in hospital?

Deborah, 62, revealed on social media that she had to make her hospital trip after fracturing her wrist.

Her arm was put in a cast and she was given painkillers after apparently having an accident with her horse.

Deborah posted images on Twitter and Instagram showing her smiling alongside two nurses.

She also confirmed she was able to leave hospital following treatment.

Fans expressed concern for Deborah (Credit: Sue Andrews / FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

Deborah Meaden hails the NHS

A grateful Deborah highlighted the efforts of two nurses who looked after her on Twitter.

She told followers: “I know you know but our NHS is blooming brilliant. Went in fractured wrist.

“Several X rays [later], manipulation under painkillers with reassuring voice in my ear and I leave with plaster cast and wrist on the mend.”

We must never stop appreciating our amazing NHS.

Deborah added: “Here with Becky and ⁦Lowri. Thankyou xxx.”

She continued on Instagram: “Every one of you so caring, careful and very reassuring.

“We must never stop appreciating our amazing NHS. There when you need them in bucketloads.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah Meaden (@deborahmeaden)

Friends and followers rush to offer support

Among those to send words of encouragement and support to Deborah was This Morning’s Kelly Hoppen.

She asked: “Omg what happened?”

Deborah’s tweeted reply was not clear – and she later told MP Jess Phillips that her painkillers were “strong”.

However, it seems Deborah was trying to mount her horse without a mounting block when the accident occurred.

One fan said: “Oh no hope you’re OK.”

Another wrote, “Hope you are OK Deborah!” while a third added: “Oh no! Hope you have a speedy recovery.”

Dragons’ Den co-star Theo Paphitis was also among the well wishers.

He wrote: “A speedy recovery to you Deborah. You look like you’re in safe hands!”

Deborah Meaden hailed the NHS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Deborah shuts down online critic

However, Deborah also chose to respond to one social media user who questioned how she got her procedure ‘done so quickly’.

Explaining the concept of A&E, Deborah patiently told them: “Because it was A and E and an emergency.

“The NHS don’t leave people with broken limbs. I was in the same queue as everyone else. We are all people after all.”

Get well soon Deborah! ED has contacted a representative for Deborah for comment.

