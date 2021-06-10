Former Dragon Theo Paphitis continues to stand in for Peter Jones in episode 11 of Dragons’ Den presiding over a range of pitches including the intriguing Rockstar Spirits?

While Peter Jones self-isolates, Theo joins Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies in the intimidating chairs.

Read on to learn more about Rockstar Spirits and the other pitches in this week’s episode (Thursday June 10 2021)?

Rest assured there are no spoilers about whether the Dragons invest!

Tom Hurst gets the Dragons smiling – and a bit tipsy – with his range of rums, but where can I buy Rockstar Spirits? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Where can I buy Rockstar Spirits?

The Dragons are served a selection of premium spiced rums by a confident drinks entrepreneur.

He has an unusual piece of family history to draw on…

His great-great-uncle was the first man to swim the Channel in 1875.

Manchester-based Tom Hurst enters the Den, offering a bespoke cocktail called The Dragons’ Daiquiri – made with spirits from a distillery in Guyana.

He’s looking to secure funding for his premium spirit business Rockstar Spirits.

He wants £25,000 in return for a two per cent equity stake in his business.

Where can I buy Rockstar Spirits?

Since its launch in 2018, Tom’s launched seven products.

Rockstar Spirits take premium single distillery rums and marry them with natural flavour combinations to deliver a stunning range of spiced rums.

These include Pineapple Grenade, Passionfruit Grenade, Grapefruit Grenade, Two Swallows Cherry and Two Swallows Orange and Ginger.

All products are available from Amazon, while selected drinks are sold in Booths, Morrisons, Majestic and Sainsbury’s.

We love the design of the bottles, never mind the taste of the booze!

Rockstar Spirits’ Banana Bomb Spiced Rum (Credit: 31dover.com)

Rockstar Spirits: what do the Dragons say?

Well, that would be telling!

We don’t want to give too much away about whether the five Dragons invest or not.

But we will say that Deborah loves the packaging!

One happy customer on Amazon says it’s the “best tasting overproof rum ever”.

Another gives it five stars, saying: “Randomly bought this after seeing it reviewed on This Morning.

“I was curious why Holly and Phil were going so mad for it, but I can see why!

“I’m usually a scotch drinker and never bother drinking rum (or shots!) but this is a game-changer.

“Way nicer than any spiced rums which just get stuck in the back of the drinks cupboard and forgotten about, you won’t forget this one!”

Dragons’ Den pitches episode 11

Mum-of-two and budding entrepreneur Elizabeth Morana pitches her range of nursing bras on Dragons’ Den.

The Mumba Bra is designed to help mothers and babies breastfeed effectively – and includes a modesty panel.

Meanwhile, husband and wife team Rasmus and Adele Anderson pitch their audio fitness adventures Apocalypse Survival Training.

Entrepreneur and inventor Yanika Cordina hopes her hair curling product the flower curl gets investment.

Meanwhile, West-Midlands-based Ben Ridgway and Liam Johnson pitch Yap Books – their voice-animated smart books for learner-readers.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday June 10 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

