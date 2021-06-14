Dr Zoe Williams has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Stuart McKay.

The This Morning star, 41, announced the news on Instagram yesterday (June 13), alongside a sweet shot of her baby’s tiny hands.

The couple, who have “newborn love bubble” since the birth, are yet to reveal the tot’s name.

Dr Zoe Williams announces baby news

Alongside the snap, Zoe penned: “So delighted to announce that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe, sound and doing great.

“We are taking a week away from social media to enjoy our newborn love bubble…

“But I promise to share all the details once I’m back online next week.”

Zoe’s fellow ITV stars rushed to comment on the heartwarming post.

Ruth Langsford gushed: “Congratulations!!! Can’t wait to see him/her Enjoy your baby love bubble!”

Eamonn Holmes added: “Wonderful news.”

Dr Zoe Williams has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Stuart McKay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Dermot O’Leary wrote: “Hey! Great news, congrats x.”

Lisa Snowden shared: “Ahhhhh congratulations to you both!!”

Furthermore, Gok Wan added: “Love you all very very much x.”

When did Dr Zoe share her pregnancy?

Zoe first announced her pregnancy news back in January.

The GP previously revealed she had considered a sperm donor before setting eyes on boyfriend Stuart.

The pair met in a bar in Portugal in 2019.

The This Morning star shared her baby news on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

She told Hello! magazine: “As Stuart and I got to know each other it almost felt disingenuous and wrong not to talk about this thing that, in the months leading up to that, had been a really big part of my life.”

As a result, Zoe told him she “needed to know what his intentions were if our relationship worked out” in the early stages of their romance.

Stuart said he believed it “would work out” between them and if it did, he would “love to have children with her”.

Furthermore, Zoe also shared their baby joy on Instagram.

At the time, she said: “So excited to share our news – we’re having a baby and couldn’t more thrilled!”

Zoe is a regular face on ITV’s This Morning, where she offers viewers advice as a resident doctor.

