Dr Ranj hits out over speculation surrounding Paul O’Grady’s death

Dr Ranj has hit out on social media over speculation surrounding Paul O’Grady’s death.

Paul’s husband Andre Portasio confirmed in a statement the showbiz legend had died on Tuesday, March 28. Tributes have poured in for the much-loved telly star.

However, some commenters are now unhelpfully – and with no foundation – suggesting the COVID Vaccine had something to do with his death. Telly favourite Dr Ranj has hit out at such remarks.

Paul O’Grady’s cause of death

Paul’s husband Andre Portasio announced news of his death in a statement. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

His cause of death has not been announced. However, Paul had suffered with ill health for many years. He had three heart attacks – one in 2002, another in 2006 and a third in 2014. In 2020 he told The Sun: “My cardiologist says I have the constitution of an ox.

“Three days after my last heart attack, I was back fire-eating with McFly.

“The heart is a muscle so you have two choices: Sit on the sofa and count your tablets all day, or get on with it and get moving — swimming and walking, gentle exercise.”

The presenter also suffered kidney failure in 2017 and was hospitalised.

Paul battles coronavirus

Last year Paul contracted coronavirus. He told the Express: “It wiped me out, I was shocked at how bad I was. I took a good two months getting over it.”

In February 2021 Paul had revealed to his followers he’d had the coronavirus vaccine and described it as a complete “doddle”.

Sharing pictures of himself walking in the snow following the injection, he wrote: “I’ve just had the vaccine!” He then added: “It was a doddle, you won’t feel a thing.” However, it’s the vaccine that is now causing comments amongst some on social media.

Dr Ranj is not happy with people ‘exploiting’ Paul O’Grady’s death (Credit: ITV)

Dr Ranj hits out

Television’s Dr Ranj was left fuming as he accused one user of “exploiting a tragedy” when they suggested Paul’s death was related to the vaccine.

The user wrote: “How many more people need to die ‘unexpectedly’ before we suspend the mRNA jab knowing that it’s a significant risk factor for sudden cardiac death. Enough now! ENOUGH!”

However Dr Ranj was furious at the speculation and hit back. He raged: “Seriously?! Are you kidding me?! Exploiting a tragedy like this, when you have absolutely no evidence, isn’t just unprofessional, it’s low.”

Fans immediately agreed with Ranj. Many cried “Disgraceful” and “Absolutely disgusting”.

“Absolute disgrace how could he go so low. Vile. Our condolences to Paul’s partner and family. R.I.P love and light,” said one. Another added: “Vile, vile, vile.”

Others cited Paul’s previous health issues: “He had previous heart attacks and a history of heart problems. This really is disgraceful.”

