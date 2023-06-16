GP found guilty of lacing woman’s coffee with his semen after she noticed ‘gloopy substance’ at bottom of cup

A GP, Dr Nicholas Chapman, has been found guilty of lacing a woman’s coffee with his semen after she noticed a “gloopy substance” at the bottom of her cup.

Chapman, 55, from Taunton in Somerset, was accused of adding semen to hot drinks he made for a woman on several occasions in 2021. The evidence was found after the woman became suspicious and took a sample of one of the coffees he made to the police.

Nicholas Chapman denied putting his semen in the drinks (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

Victim found ‘thick, gloopy, substance in the drink’

Speaking at the trial, the victim said she first realised something was wrong with the coffee that was made for her in September 2020. She thought it tasted “salty” and noticed a “thick, gloopy substance in the drink”. However, she said at the time she did not suspect it was semen. But when the NHS GP brought her more drinks, she began to pour them out and saw the “gloopy substance” at least six times.

In September 2021, the victim discovered multiple specimen containers in Chapman’s possession which raised her suspicion. It led her to drop the coffee sample off with the police. Chapman questioned her about the drink after the first one he made. He asked if she “noticed anything” in the drink.

She confessed: “I thought [the first time] it was a mistake and he must be really embarrassed.” But after discovering the specimen pots, she realised it must’ve been intentional. Chapman was arrested when he turned up to work. He was suspended from his post when the allegations came to light.

He has made me feel powerless.

In her victim statement, she explained: “I feel betrayed by him, by his actions. He has made me feel powerless. The devious and cowardly nature has shocked me. If this was a physical attack I may have at least had a chance to defend myself. I’ve had to be open about this to my partner and family. But I often feel alone and that no one quite understands.

“I hope in the future I am able to put this all behind me and move on with my life. Though I have to accept that the mental and emotional trauma I have suffered throughout this will always remain with me in some way.”

The victim noticed a ‘thick and glossy’ substance in more than one drink (Credit: Pexels)

Dr Nicholas Chapman denied putting semen in the coffee

The GP denied that he purposely put semen in the drinks. He claimed he was collecting samples as he had a medical condition which caused him to ejaculate while using the toilet. He even suggested the semen must’ve ended up in the coffee as a “prank” that “went wrong”.

Chapman admitted he would masturbate in work, but the jury also heard that Chapman might not have washed his hands afterwards, or before making the drinks. He said he was not masturbating for pleasure but due to “painful necessity”.

Analysis of the coffee collected by the victim found semen, and a DNA match confirmed it belonged to Chapman. His sentencing was adjourned until July 6 and he was released on conditional bail. Judge Rupert Lowe described it as a very “unusual case”. He added: “I haven’t made up my mind up about sentence and am not in a position to give any indication of what that may be.”

DS Rachel Walls, part of the investigation team, praised the “very brave” victim for reporting the crime.

