Dr Hilary Jones’ step-daughter hits back after being body-shamed but who is the model?

Zoe Markos-Thresher, the step-daughter of Dr Hilary Jones, has revealed she was body-shamed during a recent photoshoot.

The 25-year-old model took to social media as she opened up on the uncomfortable incident.

But who is Dr Hilary’s stunning step-daughter? And what happened to her?

Dr Hilary Jones’ step-daughter has spoken out against body-shaming (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dr Hilary Jones’ step-daughter?

Zoe is a model and artist, who is represented by W Model Management.

She is related to the TV medic through her mum, Dee Jones.

Dee is Dr Hilary’s third wife, with the pair tying the knot in 2016.

According to Dee, they met on a GMTV set in Spain while filming a healthy living segment.

Speaking about their marriage, she shared: “I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get in shape for summer and he was the doctor giving health advice. We were filming in Spain and really got on.

“A year later we were both at a friend’s wedding, re-connected and we’ve been together ever since.”

Dr Hilary was previously married to Anne Marie Vives, with the pair welcoming sons Tristan and Sebastian.

Meanwhile, his second marriage to Sarah Harvey lasted for 18 years.

The former couple share twins Samantha and Rupert, and son Dylan.

What happened to his step-daughter Zoe?

Zoe shared her experience on Instagram following a recent modelling job.

In a now-deleted post, she explained: “So, today something happened to me for the first time since I’ve been modelling which I felt compelled to share.

“I had been booked on a yoga shoot for the afternoon and I noticed the client whispering about me to the stylist.

Dr Hilary Jones and his third wife Dee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The photographer and stylist were then asked to go for a chat and when they came back, the client informed me that they wanted a taller and skinnier model with less leg muscle. Despite the fact all of my measurements/portfolio images were supplied to them before the shoot.”

Furthermore, Zoe said: “The client had already left the room at this stage and didn’t have the courage to even tell me this herself or even to say goodbye which felt even more disrespectful than the whole ordeal itself.

“A few years ago, something like that would have absolutely crushed me and knocked my confidence for a long time but luckily I can honestly laugh about it now.

I can honestly laugh about it now

“Fair enough if you want a tall, skinny girl to model your brand but this beauty ideal that we have been drip-fed for so many years is outdated and does not relate to the majority by any means.”

Meanwhile, Dr Hilary’s wife defended her daughter over the “disgusting” incident.

Following Zoe’s post, Dee wrote: “So this happened to my daughter today and she has put this on her story. I’m so proud of how she has dealt with this situation but equally disgusted at this client.”

