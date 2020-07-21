Dr Hilary Jones shares sweet photo to celebrate his wife’s birthday

Dr Hilary Jones has paid tribute to his wife to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The GP and Good Morning Britain star posted a throwback snap to Instagram to mark the occasion.

The picture showed the couple beaming for the camera.

Dr Hilary wrote: "Happy 50th birthday to my gorgeous wife! Have a perfect day."

Fans gushed over the image and tribute.

One person said: "Lovely photo. Happy birthday. Have a lovely day."

Another commented: "Happy birthday to you, love the photo."

A third added: "Happy birthday! Wow 50!!! Looking amazing. Have a nice break @drhilaryjones."

Dr Hilary Jones wished his wife a happy birthday (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary is currently on his summer break after his stint on GMB amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the show last week, Dr Hilary revealed how long he was going to be away for.

He said: "At the moment I'm off for a couple of weeks, I'm looking forward to a kip, a bit of sleep. It'll be really nice."

Viewers were gutted to see him go but wished him a good break.

One person said on Twitter: "Hope you have a wonderful break you well deserve it."

Dr Hilary is taking a break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: "Dr H is great! Shame about some of the shouty people he has to put up with!"

A third added: "Have a fantastic break Dr H, well deserved."

Earlier this month, Dr Hilary shared a video to Instagram to pay tribute to the NHS on its 72nd birthday.

What did he say?

He said: "Happy birthday to the NHS, you are 72-years-old today.

"You have achieved such remarkable things in that time. You've treated everybody exactly the same.

"You've treated millions of people with infections, with heart disease, with cancer, you've done transplantation, you've helped establish families.

"I'm so proud to be a part of some of the teams that have helped us achieve a little bit of that.

"It's onwards and upwards. You're fantastic. We owe you such a huge recognition and appreciation of everything you've done."

