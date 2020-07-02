Dr Hilary Jones reveals safest holiday options for Brits on GMB

Dr Hilary Jones discussed holiday options for Brits on Good Morning Britain today (July 2).

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, he explained that the safest possibility for those wishing to go abroad would be to drive.

Dr Hilary Jones offered some holiday advice on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary gives holiday advice on GMB

Instead of taking a plane, he suggested taking the car and opting for a ferry or the Eurostar.

"That is a good option if you're in your own car in your own bubble with your own household," he said.

"You don't necessarily have to necessarily get out of your car in the tunnel.

"And you could drive to a location which is remote, quiet and not stay in a hotel.

"That would be one of the safest options."

Dr Hilary also urged GMB viewers to consider staycation instead of travelling abroad.

"Staying the UK is another very good option," he added. "Stay domestic.

"There are some beautiful locations."

The doctor suggested staycations as a safer option (Credit: ITV)

Flight warning

Although airlines have been relaunching flights from the UK to holiday hotspots, Dr Hilary warned it may not be as safe as some might hope.

"If you're on an aeroplane, you're breathing air that has been recirculated through filters which don't absoltuely filter out the virus," he continued.

"Also, you're touching seats and you're dependent on someone having sterilised those seats absolutely thoroughly.

"People can wear masks but they're obviously taking them off when they have a drink or eat their food not he aircraft.

"And no one has mentioned the toilets.

"This is not just a respiratory disease but it can also be spread by the oratory route so toilets have to be clean – and there are usually only a couple on a small plane."

Ben Shephard took Dr Hilary's advice on board (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary stresses holidays won't be the same

Since lockdown restrictions were eased, there has been in a surge in bookings.

But Dr Hilary warned the holiday experience will be different.

"Even if you're by a pool, you'll need to socially distance," he concluded.

"I think for many people, it's too early and they're going to wait to go away."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

