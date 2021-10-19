Dr Alex George calls out YouTube fan for fat shaming him and insists weight stigma ‘isn’t funny or banter’

Former Love Island contestant Dr Alex George has called out a YouTube fan for fat shaming him.

Dr Alex laid out why weight stigma ‘isn’t funny or banter’ in an Instagram post earlier today (Tuesday October 19).

The social media personality was universally praised by followers for his precise reasoning.

And many thousand of others Insta users expressed their admiration for his stance with a Like and heart emojis.

Dr Alex George was a contestant on Love Island in 2018 (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

What was the offending comment Dr Alex George received on YouTube?

Dr Alex shared a screenshot of the comment that riled him as a post on his Insta account.

It showed someone had remarked under his latest YouTube upload: “Has he put on a load of weight [or] is it just the shirt too big?

Read more: Ranvir Singh breaks down on Lorraine as Dr Alex George discusses brother’s suicide

“Looking top heavy.”

Dr Alex went on to explain in his post’s caption that he isn’t usually rattled by negative comments. However, this interaction stopped him in his tracks and gave him pause for thought.

Dr Alex George’s appearance in this video was questioned (Credit: Dr Alex George YouTube)

How Dr Alex reacted

He wrote: “This was a comment on my latest YouTube video.

“I never usually give a moment’s notice to negativity, but this one made me stop and think.

“Fat shaming towards men is something that’s often brushed aside as a joke or ‘lads banter’. It really isn’t.

No one has the right to comment on your size.

“The impact that it can have on a person’s mental health can be devastating.”

Dr Alex continued: “Commenting on someone’s weight, whether you think you are being constructive or even complimentary, perpetuates the cycle of weight stigma and unhealthy relationships with our bodies.

“No one has the right to comment on your size. No one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex ™️ (@dralexgeorge)

How his followers responded

Dr Alex’s followers were overwhelmingly supportive with his take on the situation.

Among those to comment was Lorraine Kelly who reassured him: “You are gorgeous.”

Another commenter added: “Completely agree Alex. Thanks for being you and such a brilliant voice for mental health.”

And someone else seethed: “What is wrong with people?

“Well said. Such thoughtless comments can have a devastating effect on others, especially young people. Thank you for calling it out so bravely.”

Read more: Dr Alex George taking a break from work as ‘long, hard year has taken toll’

Dr Alex previously addressed body image concerns earlier this year when the ITV2 series that made his name began a new run.

He suggested that fans should ‘be kind’ and be accepting to different figures on display on the show.

“Let’s celebrate all body shapes and sizes,” he wrote.

“Always worth remembering that although the contestants can’t read your tweets or comments while they are on the island, their loved ones certainly can.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.