Downing Street will hold a briefing today at 5pm following the UK’s worst daily death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Home Secretary Priti Patel will host the conference from Number 10.

Priti Patel will address the nation this afternoon (Credit: Paul Davey / FameFlynet UK / SplashNews.com)

What time is the Downing Street briefing today?

Patel will address reporters from Downing Street at 5pm.

The chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Martin Hewitt, will join her along with NHS England’s regional medical director for London, Dr Vin Diwakar.

The Twitter account for Downing Street confirmed the news this morning (Thursday, January 21), telling followers: “Watch today’s coronavirus press conference live on our channels at 5pm.”

According to a report in The Sun, the Home Secretary will urge people to stick more closely to the rules.

The newspaper also reported that she could threaten tougher lockdown measures if death and infection rate figures don’t improve.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, has said Brits could be in lockdown until summer.

The PM has said it’s “too early to say” when the government will be able to lift some restrictions.

He continued: “We’ll look on February 15 at how we’re doing but I think what we’re seeing in the ONS data, in the React survey, we’re seeing the contagiousness of the new variant that we saw arrive just before Christmas – there’s no doubt it does spread very fast indeed.”

PM Boris Johnson offered some hope after the UK saw its worst death toll (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK’s worst death toll to date

The news follows the UK’s heaviest death count since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.

As of Wednesday (January 20) afternoon, the UK saw 1,820 deaths from the deadly bug in 24 hours.

It marked the second day running of record death figures, with 1,620 dying the day previous.

In total, over 3.5million people have now had the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Jonhson said of the figures, as reported by The Sun: “These figure are appalling and of course we think of the suffering that each one of those deaths represent to their friends.

“And I have to tell you, there will be more to come, because what we’re seeing is the result of the new variant that we saw just before Christmas.”

Speaking from Number 10, he added: “It spread very quickly, not just in London and south east where it began but now in virtually in all parts of the country.”

Over 4.5 million people have now had the first dose of the vaccine (Credit: Cover Images)

Flattening infection rates and successful vaccine rollout

Offering some hope for the weeks ahead, though, he said the rates of infection appear to be “peaking or flattening” in the country overall.

The BBC reported today that, in the last week, almost two million people in the UK received their initial dose of a COVID vaccine, according to government figures.

As of Tuesday (January 19), 4.61 million people had received the first jab.

