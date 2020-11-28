Dougie James death Mancs in Mumbai
Dougie James death: Mancs in Mumbai star and dad of Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas won viewers’ hearts

Rest in peace, Dougie

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

The death of Dougie James, father of Ryan, Adam and Scott, and star of Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, has been announced today.

The 72-year-old singer gained popularity with TV viewers earlier this year as the ITV show followed him and his boys on a trip to India to explore their family heritage.

The relationship between former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, his ex-Emmerdale brother Adam and his Love Island contestant twin Scott and their dad warmed viewers’ hearts.

It was a television highlight amidst the coronavirus pandemic misery.

Mancs in Mumbai
Dougie’s boys on Mancs In Mumbai (Credit: ITV)

While many were already familiar with the three brothers, Dougie was unknown to most.

He proved an immediate hit, with people piling onto Twitter to praise him.

Tragic comparison before Dougie James’ death

Some fans noticed that he shared more than a passing resemblance to a British comedian and national treasure Bobby Ball, who also tragically died earlier this month.

Fans likened Dougie to Bobby Ball, who sadly died recently (Credit: ITV)

There were plans for another series of Mancs, this time set in the Caribbean. Sadly this is something, Dougie, his boys – and viewers – will miss out on. Hopefully the lads will get to do the journey in Dougie’s name.

Rest in peace, Dougie – thank you for the music and the laughter. Hope you and Bobby get to ‘rock on’ together in Heaven.

