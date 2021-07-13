Double child killer Colin Pitchfork – depicted in ITV drama Code Of A Killer – to be released from prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork is to be released from prison, it has been confirmed.

Pitchfork, who has been the subject of TV documentaries and ITV drama Code Of A Killer, raped and killed two schoolgirls in the mid-1980s in Leicestershire.

He became the first person to be convicted thanks to DNA profiling technology and has been behind bars ever since.

Colin Pitchfork in 1987 (Credit: ITV)

Why is the release of Colin Pitchfork in the headlines?

Fifteen-year-old Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth were the victims of Pitchfork’s heinous crimes.

Pitchfork was arrested and tried in 1988.

A subsequent psychiatric report said at the time he had a “psychopathic personality disorder accompanied with a serious psychosexual pathology”.

The Lord Chief Justice said at the time: “From the point of view of the safety of the public I doubt if he should ever be released.”

However, Pitchfork’s 30-year-minimum sentence was reduced to 28 years on appeal.

And, after numerous parole reviews, Pitchfork is now set to be released.

Schoolgirls Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth (Credit: ITV)

How did one of the victims’ mothers react to the news?

The mother of one of the victims, Barbara Ashworth, said the Parole Board’s verdict was “disappointing”.

“And as far as I’m concerned he’s going to be out in amongst the public, so it speaks for itself,” she said.

Furthermore, Mrs Ashworth said that he “can’t hurt her anymore”.

And Lynda’s mother and sister fear that Pitchfork will “kill again”.

In a statement, the Parole Board said it recognised the pain and anguish its decision may cause.

“However, Parole Board panels are bound by law to assess whether a prisoner is safe to release.”

Nathan Wright portrayed Pitchfork in the ITV drama Code Of A Killer (Credit: ITV)

How has the case caught the imagination of TV makers?

Because of the groundbreaking nature of the investigation into the murders of Lynda and Dawn, the case has long been the subject of true crime documentaries and dramas.

During the 2000s, the documentary series Real Crime and How I Caught A Killer both told the story of how Pitchfork was brought to justice.

Furthermore, in 2014, ITV released a drama series called Code Of A Killer.

Starring John Simm and David Threlfall, it also told the story of the new DNA technology.

Additionally, Nathan Wright starred as Pitchfork.