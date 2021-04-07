Donna Air has revealed she gained weight and went up two jean sizes in lockdown.

Mum-of-one and former Dancing On Ice star Donna, 41, said she’s always struggled to put on weight, but the pandemic has had one silver lining for her.

Donna is thrilled by her weight gain (Credit: Stefan Reimschuessel / SplashNews.com)

What Donna Air say about her lockdown weight gain?

Speaking with New! magazine, Donna said: “I’ve been quite relaxed about what I eat.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve finally put on some weight, which is amazing.

“I’ve gone up two jeans sizes during lockdown and it’s never, ever happened in my life no matter how much I’ve tried, so I’m actually quite happy about it. I kind of like my new curves.”

Despite being thrilled at her new curves, the lockdown wasn’t all plain sailing for Donna.

What else happened to Donna during lockdown 1.0?

Back in March 2020, Donna took to Instagram to let fans know that she had contracted the virus.

“Hi Guys. I hope everyone is managing to stay strong and in relatively good spirits during the lockdown,” she began.

“I just wanted to let you know [I] developed mild flu like symptoms and started self-isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity & the results tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus.

“I will continue to follow government guidelines & in the meantime I am sending masses of love to you all… especially those on the frontline. (sic)”

Donna and James were together for five years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Donna Air single?

Donna, who shares 16-year-old daughter Freya with conservationist Damian Aspinall, is currently thought to be single after splitting with James Middleton at the end of 2018.

She told the Daily Mail that she and James – Kate Middleton’s brother – had ended their relationship amicably.

“James and I are no longer an item,” she said.

“We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be.”

However, Donna was spotted having a cosy dinner with a mystery man in July of last year in posh Knightsbridge.

