Dominic West will reportedly flee to Ireland with his wife amid his ongoing drama with Lily James.

The married actor and his The Pursuit Of Love co-star Lily were pictured having an intimate lunch in Rome, Italy, and have been accused of kissing.

On Tuesday, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald put on a loved-up display outside their family home.

Dominic West will reportedly flee to Ireland with his wife (Credit: MIKE / SplashNews.com)

Dominic West and wife to flee England?

According to the Mail Online, the couple have packed up and left their Wiltshire home for Ireland with their four children.

Dominic and Catherine own Flin Castle in Limerick.

The publication claims the pair plan to spend the October half-term break at the castle.

Lily James reportedly kissed Dominic during a lunch in Rome (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened between Lily and Dominic West?

At the weekend, pictures emerged showing Dominic and Lily having an intimate lunch.

Dominic apparently ditched his wedding ring and kissed the Downton Abbey actress.

Lily has remained silent on the photos however, The Affair actor Dominic said his relationship with his wife remains strong.

After holding each other and sharing a kiss, Dominic and Catherine left a handwritten note outside their home.

Dominic and Catherine left a handwritten note outside their home (Credit: MIKE / SplashNews.com)

It read: “Our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.”

Despite no split being announced, a source told the Mail Online that Catherine has seen the pictures and is “devastated”.

Meanwhile, Lily recently admitted she ‘makes mistakes all the time’ in a newly-published interview.

Our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which she did before the photos of her and Dominic emerged, Lily said she thinks it’s “important for us to rebel all the time”.

She said: “It’s important for us to rebel all the time. I think I make mistakes all the time – that’s what life is about.

“I would never want to run away from a situation or be too afraid to act.

“It’s better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart. You can recover from your mistakes and learn from them.”

