Dominic West reunion with wife branded ‘awkward publicity stunt’ after Lily James photos

Dominic West has been slammed for his ‘publicity stunt’ photos by a leading body expert.

The actor, 50, reunited with his wife Catherine Fitzgerald, 49, for a series of ‘loved up’ photos.

This comes after a newspaper published photos of Dominic allegedly kissing his co-star Lily James, 30.

The new snaps show Dominic and Catherine holding one another and smiling.

However, body expert Judi James says it all looks a bit too good to be true.

Dominic West posed outside his home with his wife for a rather uncomfortable looking kiss (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Dominic West?

Judi says that Dominic appears ‘arrogant’ and ‘smug’ in the photos.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “The stunt looks led by wife Catherine who leads Dominic out of the house wearing a smug-looking, closed-lips winners smile and clutching their statement in one hand while a rather less keen-looking Dominic follows wearing a frown and with his hands stuffed in his pockets in what looks like a desire to avoid or hide.”

She says he has a classic ‘denial’ pose – which are apparently often very transparent to outsiders.

In many of the photos Catherine, who shares four children with Dominic, is staring earnestly up at Dominic.

However, he avoids direct eye contact with her in almost every shot.

Dominic’s wife Catherine placed this note outside their home (Credit: SplashNews)

How does Dominic West know Lily James?

Judi continues: “His one hand on his wife’s back does seem to hold her close but the very closed-mouth kiss does, naturally, appear rather awkward.

“Their side by side smiles are probably a very slightly more natural signal of unity with some mirroring between her teeth-baring grin and his rather more guarded beam.”

The couple appeared outside their Wiltshire cottage, said to be worth around £1.8 million.

A body expert said they appear uncomfortable in the photos (Credit: SplashNews)

Dominic and Catherine left a handwritten note outside their home.

It read: “Our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.”

Dominic is currently filming a new TV series adaption of the Nancy Mitford novel The Pursuit of Love.

Photos of what appear to feature Lily James and Dominic West kissing emerged (Credit: SplashNews

He is playing the film’s patriarch Uncle Matthew.

Meanwhile former Downton Abbey actress Lily James is playing Dominic’s onscreen daughter Linda Radlett.

Published photos show Dominic apparently kissing Lily as well as touching her bottom while in Italy, Rome.

They were then spotted sharing a scooter ride together.

*ED has contacted Dominic West’s representatives for comment.

