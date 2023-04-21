Dominic Raab resigns: Deputy PM confirms two bullying complaints upheld against him

Dominic Raab has confirmed two formal bullying complaints have been upheld against him as he resigns from Rishi Sunak‘s government.

Earlier today (April 21), Raab posted a full statement on Twitter. The statement came after allegations from a reported 20 individuals swirled around the deputy PM.

It was claimed he lost his temper at work and threw food across the room. It has also been alleged that staff were left “scared” to go into the office.

Raab released a statement on Twitter revealing his decision to step down.

Dominic Raab resigns amid bullying allegations

In the statement, Raab announced his intention to step down following an inquiry into the allegations. He said: “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers.

Raab then added: “In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.”

Apology for ‘unintended stress’

Raab is now the third minister to have left Sunak’s government during his time as PM. He joins Nadhim Zahawi and Sir Gavin Williamson.

The statement also saw an apology from Raab. He said: “I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice. That is, however, what the public expect of Ministers working on their behalf.”

Dominic Raab has resigned as deputy PM (Credit: Splash News)

Raab on bullying accusations

In an earlier statement, he had addressed the bullying allegations and said: “I have never tolerated bullying, and always sought to reinforce and empower the teams of civil servants working in my respective departments. I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve you as deputy prime minister, justice secretary and lord chancellor.”

