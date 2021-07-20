Dominic Cummings has dropped a bomb on PM Boris Johnson in a new interview due to air on the BBC tonight (July 20).

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, the former Downing Street advisor will be seen accusing Boris Johnson of wanting to have face-to-face meetings with the Queen during the first wave of COVID.

And Cummings claimed he warned his boss he could potentially KILL the monarch if he passed the virus on to her.

Dominic Cummings has accused his old boss of endangering the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So what did Dominic Cummings say in his BBC interview?

The interview is broadcast in full on BBC Two tonight (July 20).

In highlights shown on BBC News, Cummings detailed his alleged exchange with the PM back in March 2020.

Read more: UK Covid cases ‘could hit 200,000 a day within weeks,’ experts warn

On March 18, Mr Cummings claimed Boris Johnson said: “I’m going to see the Queen. That’s what I do every Wednesday. Sod this. I’m going to go and see her.”

It was then Mr Cummings intervened, he said.

Mr Johnson was accused of wanting to meet the Queen during the first wave of COVID (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘If you give her coronavirus and she dies, what are you going to do?’

“There’s people in this office who are isolating. You might have coronavirus. I might have coronavirus,” Cummings allegedly told the PM.

“You can’t go and see the Queen. What if you go and see her and give the Queen coronavirus? You obviously can’t go.”

Laura then asked how he persuaded Mr Johnson not to go.

“I just said: ‘If you give her coronavirus and she dies, what are you going to [do]? You can’t do that. You can’t risk that. That’s completely insane,'” he said.

“And [the PM] said – he basically just hadn’t thought it through – ‘Yeah…I can’t go’.”

Dominic Cummings makes several explosive claims in the interview (Credit: BBC)

So how has Downing Street responded to the claims?

Downing Street has denied that the conversation as detailed by Cummings took place.

In response to the accusations, Downing Street said: “Since the start of the pandemic, the Prime Minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.

Read more: Coronavirus news: Third wave ‘could last all of summer and autumn in the UK’, expert warns

“The government he leads has delivered the fastest vaccination rollout in Europe, saved millions of jobs through the furlough scheme and prevented the NHS from being overwhelmed through three national lockdowns.

“The government is entirely focused on emerging cautiously from the pandemic and building back better.”