Dolly Parton has revealed her beloved brother is dead following a heartbreaking battle with cancer aged 67.

The 75-year-old Country singer announced the devastating news in a heartfelt statement today (January 21).

Following his tragic death, the grieving star said Randy was “shining in heaven now”.

Dolly Parton has revealed her brother Randy is dead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dolly Parton brother dead: What did the singer say?

On behalf of her family, Dolly said: “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer.

“The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time.

The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time

“We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

“Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer.

“He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years.”

The star went on to list a number of Randy’s musical achievements, including their last duet together.

Read more: Has Ruth Langsford left Loose Women? Viewers baffled by her absence

In addition, Dolly wrote: “He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

“We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts.”

Dolly shared the news with fans on Facebook (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How many siblings does Dolly have?

Meanwhile, Randy was Dolly’s younger brother.

The pair have 10 other siblings, who were born to their parents Avie and Robert Lee Parton.

Sadly, two of Dolly’s brothers have passed away over the years.

According to reports, Larry Parton died just four days after his birth in 1955.

The singer said her brother was ‘shining in heaven now’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Furthermore, Dolly’s younger brother and songwriting partner Lloyd Parton passed away in 2018.

Her surviving siblings are sisters Willadeene, Stella, Cassie, Freida, and Rachel and brothers David, Coy and Robert.

Who is Randy Parton?

As well as working with Dolly, Randy was known for his hits Hold Me Like You Never Had Me and Shot Full of Love.

The musician also worked in theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Randy and Dolly grew up alongside their family in a one-room shack in rural Tennessee.

Speaking about their upbringing, Dolly once said: “We slept three and four in the bed. I would wash every night.

Read more: Kate Garraway gives update on husband as she admits his recovery is ‘uncertain’

“And as soon as I go to bed, the kids would wet on me and I’d have to get up in the morning and do the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Randy’s death comes days after the Country legend celebrated her 75th birthday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.