Jane McDonald talked in the past of her desire to have children – but does she have any? And who is her ex-husband?

The former Loose Women star and Cruising With presenter has an army of fans, who wish her absolutely nothing but the best in life.

Here we take a look at this hugely popular celebrity and her personal life…

Who is Jane McDonald married to?

Jane McDonald is not married. She divorced her husband, Henrik Brixen, in 2003.

They were married for just five years, from 1998-2003, having split the previous year in 2002.

She met him while working on one of her beloved cruises. While she was filming The Cruise, her ex was working aboard as a plumber.

Jane McDonald share a close bond with her fans (Credit: SplashNews)

Once married, he served as her showbiz manager. But she went on to say this had dire consequences.

She says he greatly mismanaged her multimillion fortune.

In fact, she wrote in her autobiography, Riding The Waves, that she was left virtually penniless at their time of divorce.

Here she wrote: “Eventually, I came to the devastating conclusion that I really did have nothing left. I told Henrik, ‘I’m firing you as my manager.'”

She went on to explain how he left in 2002 for America and they divorced soon after.

Henrik was her second husband. Her first was named Paul; married in 1986, they were divorced the following year. Nothing else is publicly known about him.

Jane has been married twice (Credit: Channel 5)

Does Jane McDonald have any children?

Jane McDonald does not have any children. She has said she would have loved to have had a family of her own.

But sadly she says Henrik became very controlling in her marriage. And she doesn’t think he wanted her to have children.

Again taking to her autobiography, she continued: “Henrik and I once talked about having children but there wasn’t room for babies in his plans for me. I began to feel lonely in my marriage.”

Adding: “I loved him with all my heart, but felt he’d stopped looking at me as a wife. I became a product.”

Jane McDonald and her late partner Ed Rothe (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Jane McDonald’s partner, Eddie Rothe?

Tragically Jane McDonald’s fiancé Eddie Rothe passed away earlier this year.

She revealed in May that Eddie had died from lung cancer the previous month aged 67.

A statement on her official website read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Ed was a famous drummer, particularly well known for being a member of The Searchers.

The couple had briefly dated as teenagers only to reconnect and start a long-term relationship in 2008.

They were planning to finally marry once the pandemic was over.

