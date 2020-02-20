Doctors urge piles sufferers not to put frozen spuds up their bums

People suffering from haemorrhoids are being advised not to shove cold potato slices up their bums as a remedy for the irritating and potentially painful condition.

Advocates of an alternative treatment for piles suggest popping a chip-sized slice of frozen potato in the anus and leaving it there for 30 seconds, according to Metro.

The size of a chip will do, advocates say (Credit: Pixabay)

It is claimed the acidity of the potato can help with itching and pain, while the cold is purported to help by constricting blood vessels.

But doctors are urging sufferers to instead go for "tried and trusted" remedies.

As reported by Metro, Dr Diana Gall from Doctor-4-U, an internet-based doctor and prescription service, said: "Piles can be an irritating condition and sufferers are sometimes too embarrassed to get professional help, turning to old wives' tales instead.

Drink plenty of fluids and maintain a fibre-rich diet.

"There is no medical evidence that putting frozen potatoes inside the anus can help cure piles, so I would urge caution to anyone thinking of doing it. Piles often go away on their own after a few days, but there are some tried and trusted ways to keep them at bay.

"You should drink plenty of fluids and maintain a fibre-rich diet and try having regular warm baths to ease itching and pain. If home treatments do not banish your piles, it is advised to go to your doctor and explore alternative treatments."

Doctors are urging people to stick to trusted remedies (Credit: Pixabay)

On its website, the NHS explains that piles, or haemorrhoids, are lumps in and around the anus that often get better on their own.

Symptoms include seeing bright red blood after you poo, itching in that area or feeling like you still need to go again shortly after.

It follows warnings from doctors urging women not to spruce up their vaginas with toothpaste.

Women have been putting toothpaste on their vaginas (Credit: Pixabay)

Ladies are apparently applying it to their private parts in an attempt to tighten their vaginas.

A string of articles and tweets have been shared online claiming the dental product can be used to tighten the vagina and increase men's sexual pleasure during intercourse - but doctors rubbished the claims and warned it could cause "serious damage".

