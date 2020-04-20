Doctors issue warning after discovering a new symptom of coronavirus

Doctors have warned of a new symptom that could indicate you have coronavirus.

The strange new symptom has been discovered by medics in the States caring for COVID-19 patients.

Experts say the findings need to be further researched but have warned people to be on the look out for the symptom.

Doctors have uncovered a new coronavirus symptom (Credit: Pixabay)

Dubbed "COVID toes", some of those tested positive for coronavirus have also experienced blisters and purple lesions on their toes.

Experts have now said it could be a warning sign.

A patient named only as Jessica told ABC7 about her symptoms.

She began suffering painful sores on her feet after initially having a cough and fever.

Lesions on the feet could indicate coronavirus (Credit: ABC7)

Jessica revealed: "I looked down, I was getting in the shower, I was like, oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue. I felt like I had really bad blisters on it."

She said it started bleeding when she gently scratched it to ease an itch.

"So painful"

"It just was so painful," she said.

The woman, from Los Angeles, then went to see her dermatologist, Dr Shirley Chi.

She revealed she was initially stumped.

Dr Chi said: "When I first saw this mysterious rash, I just didn't know what to make of it."

She added: "In northern Italy, there was a study that showed that out of 148 patients at this hospital, one in five had a rash associated with their condition, COVID-19."

Dr Esther Freeman, meanwhile, told NBC's Today Show "purple lesions" on fingers or toes could be a result of inflammation caused by the virus.

A woman in LA complained of the symptom, dubbed "COVID toes" (Credit: Pixabay)

A number of coronavirus patients in Italy, Spain and France have also suffered with lesions on their feet.

Lesions look like frostbite

A rep from the Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges likened the lesions to a number of conditions, including frostbite.

A statement said: "They are purple lesions – very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains – which usually appear on the toes and normally heal without leaving a mark."

It added: "The Podologists Council urges its colleges and its members to remain alert because this can be a sign of detection of COVID-19 to avoid infection."

