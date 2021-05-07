Doctor Who star Noel Clarke is facing accusations of sexual harassment during his time on the BBC sci-fi show.

Last week, The Guardian published a story claiming that 20 women had come forward to accuse the actor of sexual harassment between 2004 and 2019.

Despite strongly denying the claims, former crew members of the BBC show have now spoken out against him.

What are the Noel Clarke Doctor Who allegations?

Clarke, 45, played Mickey Smith in the BBC drama from 2005 to 2010.

During his time on the series, it’s alleged he sexually harassed a costume assistant in August 2004.

I don’t want to be on my own with him.

She claims that the actor told her he “liked girls with long hair, as it gave him something to hold on to when [bleep]ing them from [bleep]”.

Furthermore, a runner and driver also claimed he touched her inappropriately.

The Guardian reported she told the show’s assistant director: “I can’t drive him any more. I don’t want to be on my own with him.”

The Viewpoint actor denies all allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, the BBC said in a statement: “The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behaviour and we’re shocked to hear of these allegations.

“To be absolutely clear, we will investigate any specific allegations made by individuals to the BBC…

“And if anyone has been subjected to or witnessed inappropriate behaviour of any kind we would encourage them to raise it with us directly.”

Furthermore, the organisation stated: “We have a zero-tolerance approach and robust processes are in place – which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice – to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”

Last week, the police confirmed they had received a report of “sexual offences committed by a male over a period of time”.

They also made a plea for any alleged victims of sexual harassment to come forward.

ED! has contacted Noel’s representative for comment.

What has the actor said?

Aside from denying all allegations, Clarke has also apologised.

His full statement, released through his lawyers, read: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

