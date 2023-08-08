DIY SOS under fire as guest lashes out at BBC for ‘botched’ job: ‘The stress is killing me’

A DIY SOS guest has slammed the BBC show and Nick Knowles for doing a “botched” job – claiming he and his family have been “well and truly exploited”.

Full-time carer Peter Chapman, 64 appeared on the show three years ago with his wife and daughter – both in a wheelchair. However, he was left stunned when the work the team had done started reportedly falling apart.

So much so that Peter has claimed the series, fronted by Nick, has “robbed me of the last three years and the stress is killing me”.

A guest on the show has hit out for the team’s ‘botched’ job (Credit: BBC)

DIY SOS under fire for ‘botched’ job

Peter and his family appeared on DIY SOS in 2020 hoping for a makeover. But allegedly, what they got instead, was far from it.

I wish I’d never heard of DIY SOS. They’ve literally had me in tears.

According to Peter, the first day they took the house back from the DIY SOS team, his wife nearly had a “fatal” fall. The terrifying incident allegedly happened when the toilet’s wall bars came away when she was using them. Both his wife Sarah, 59 and daughter Suzanne, 39, have Myotonic Dystrophy – which affects their muscle function.

The full-time carer also claimed the outdoor facilities that were built for his wheelchair-using family were in a “dangerous” condition. What’s more, other issues include a section in the hallway allegedly collapsing, cracks in the walls and a leaking roof.

Peter has been left in tears over the cock-ups (Credit: BBC)

The stress is killing me, says DIY SOS guest

Speaking to The Sun, Peter recalled the stressful past couple of years. He said: “I wish I’d never heard of DIY SOS. They’ve literally had me in tears. They just don’t want to know.

We’ve been used and well and truly exploited

“I have been trying to get them to understand the impact their botched attempt at helping me and my family has had on me. We’ve been used and well and truly exploited. It was all done for effect.”

What did BBC say?

A BBC spokesperson told ED!: “DIY SOS is a heart-warming programme that brings communities together and helps improve the lives of those in need thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who give up their time to participate.

“As with all of our previous projects, the Charlton Kings build was planned and completed in accordance with the necessary required regulatory approvals and signed off onsite by building control.”

The BBC also said it offered Peter various solutions and assistance – which he has declined. They also claimed they sought a third party to assess the house.

The corporation said that Peter made several home improvements himself after filming ended.

What’s more, the BBC also noted how it takes its duty of care to people on the show, including Peter, “very seriously.” They also returned personal items to Peter, as well as offering him support.

