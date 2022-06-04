DIY SOS star Nick Knowles previously reunited with his estranged son, Tyrian-J, following a mystery illness.

The 59-year-old presenter welcomed a son with ex-dancer Paula Beckett in the mid-1990s after a brief affair.

Despite initially turning his back on his son, Nick decided to reconnect as TJ fell ill.

In 2018, Paula opened up on her son’s reunion with his famous father.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles is a father to four children (Credit: BBC)

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles reunited with his estranged son

Speaking to The Sun, the ex-dancer claimed that Nick wanted nothing to do with his son as he married his first wife Gillian.

She told the publication: “Our son was in hospital and in so much pain. He was only four but Nick hadn’t seen him since he was a newborn baby.

“I wrote to his PA and was delighted when Nick wrote back saying he wanted to be part of TJ’s life.”

He wanted to be part of TJ’s life.

Since then, Nick has continued to support his son.

Paula went on: “He’s given him a lovely start to life. They look so much alike, they love the same things, especially cars and motorbikes, and they are both great cooks.”

In addition, Nick has paid for TJ to attend a top private school.

Nick has a good relationship with his sons Charles (left) and TJ (right) (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

How many children does Nick have? Who has he dated?

Nick has two children with first wife Gillian — Tuesday, 25, and Charlie, 24.

Sadly, the former couple went their separate ways when the kids were just toddlers.

He also has his third child, son TJ, with beauty therapist Paula.

Read more: DIY SOS star Nick Knowles’ relationship ‘vow’ before finding love with girlfriend Katie Dadzie

Eventually, Nick met his second wife Jessica Moore in 2009.

They tied the knot in 2012 and Jessica gave birth to Nick’s fourth child, six-year-old son Eddie, in 2014.

However, the pair later called it quits in 2016.

Nick with current girlfriend Katie Dadzie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Nick Knowles on reason behind weight gain during lockdown

Meanwhile, Nick is currently dating girlfriend Katie Dadzie.

The DIY SOS presenter and entrepreneur Katie, 31, have been dating for eight months.

Watch Nick on DIY SOS: The Big Build on BBC Two, June 4 at 12:15pm.

