Following the death of Dickie Davies, Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute, hailing him as “the pro’s pro”.

It was reported yesterday (Sunday February 19) that the host of ITV‘s World of Sport had passed away aged 94.

Former ITV colleague Jim Rosenthal announced the death on Twitter, saying Davies’ family were “so proud” of his “brilliant career on the telly”.

“Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague,” he added.

ITV World of Sport legend Dickie Davies has died aged 94 (Credit: YouTube)

Dickie Davies death: Eamonn Holmes pays tribute

Eamonn was among scores of figures from the television industry who praised the legendary sports anchor on social media.

He uploaded an image of Dickie from his World of Sport days on both Twitter and Instagram last night.

The 63-year-old broadcaster also celebrated Dickie’s standing with his peers, commending him as a standout star.

“For so long he led the field,” Eamonn wrote on Twitter.

“Different league to watch. A pro’s pro. The face of ITV Sport. RIP Dickie Davis.”

A pro’s pro. The face of ITV Sport. RIP Dickie Davis.

And over on Instagram, Eamonn also indicated he almost regarded Dickie as a mentor, as well as an influence.

Eamonn captioned his post: “There are only a very few presenters you can learn from. This man was the pro’s pro.”

And on his GB News programme on Monday morning, Eamonn also called Dickie an “icon”.

Dickie Davies was beloved by ITV World of Sport viewers. He anchored coverage from the 1960s until 1985 (Credit: YouTube)

How fans and followers reacted

Vanessa Feltz was another famous face who offered warms words about Dickie and his career, writing them in the comments section of Eamonn’s Insta upload.

“Wonderfully urbane sophisticated and warm. What a combination,” she wrote.

“You were the voice of sport when I was growing up,” remarked another fan.

And someone else put it: “He was the best RIP.”

Many fans also tweeted their fond recollections of watching Dickie in response to Eamonn’s post.

One such reply read: “Memories of Saturday afternoons at my nan’s watching Dickie Davies, Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks on World of Sport. RIP.”

And another social media user recalled: “On a Saturday Mr Davies’ voice filled our front room.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes makes heartbreaking confession about ‘humiliating’ health woes

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.