Fears for Dick Van Dyke as Mary Poppins legend, 97, involved in car crash

Dick Van Dyke fans have expressed fears following reports the Mary Poppins star has been involved in a car crash.

According to TMZ, the 97-year-old Hollywood legend smashed his Lexus into a gate last Wednesday (March 15) morning.

The report adds the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star lost control of his car in Malibu, California.

Furthermore, the US website also claims Dick was left with a bloody nose and may have suffered a concussion due to the crash.

Earlier today (March 22), social media users have offered prayers for Dick, with some concerned as they saw his name trending on Twitter.

The report also said police officers arrived at the scene of the accident to find the actor behind the wheel of his Lexus LS 500.

He is said to have told them his car skidded in the rain and he lost control of the steering wheel.

Paramedics reportedly treated Dick at the scene, and he did not go to hospital.

Furthermore, TMZ adds Dick – who performed earlier this year during the current US series of The Masked Singer – was picked up by a friend, meaning he didn’t have to drive home following the accident.

How Twitter users have reacted

Twitter users rushed to share their thoughts after seeing reports about Dick’s accident on social media.

“Really sucks to hear 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke had been involved in a car accident. Hope he makes a recovery,” one concerned fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “I pray that Dick Van Dyke is OK. He has entertained the world so much, he is truly an inspirational world treasure.”

Someone else said: “Saw Dick Van Dyke trending and my heart sank for a minute. Then I was relieved. Then I was aghast! Hope he’s okay. The man is a national treasure.”

And yet another person pondered: “I hope Dick Van Dyke is okay, obviously. But why TF was a 97-year-old, who is not exactly short of money, driving his own car?”

Best wishes to Dick van Dyke!

