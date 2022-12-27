Dianne Buswell has appeared to confirm she’s still with Joe Sugg following fans’ fears they had split.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro is currently in Australia after spending Christmas with her loved ones.

However, it seems Joe didn’t join her and many fans were worried they had gone their separate ways.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

However, on her Instagram Stories recently, Dianne shared a photo of Joe.

Although she didn’t mention the claims they had split, it seems they’re still very much together.

The photo showed Joe wearing a bee suit.

Dianne said: “Going through my camera roll and and this made me lol @joesugg,” followed by laughing face emojis.

It came after some fans had expressed concern that Dianne and Joe had split after not seeing them together for a while.

One person said on Dianne’s Instagram: “Have Dianne and Joe ended it..? Feel like I don’t see them together anymore.”

Another asked: “Are you and Joe still together?”

Meanwhile, someone else suggested: “I think they broke up? They haven’t posted together in months.”

Dianne and Joe got together shortly after meeting on Strictly in 2018.

They made it to the final and finished as runners-up.

Dianne previously spoke about her relationship with Joe and plans to start a family together.

Speaking to Women’s Health last year, she said: “Joe is the most supportive person… I’d love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too.

“That would be our dream one day.”

She also gushed: “My biggest fan is Joe…because he loves me, so he’s a big fan! I’m a big fan of him as well.”

Joe made a name for himself on YouTube, before starring on Strictly.

I’d love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too.

He recently spoke to Metro about his future career plans, saying: “I’m not getting any younger, my skin’s starting to sag a bit, I’m starting to look a bit tired which doesn’t work very well on YouTube anymore – I’m joking – but I like the idea of not having to always be in front of camera.

“There are so many talented people out there that do that kind of stuff way better than I do and I’d like to be the brains behind the camera more so now.”

