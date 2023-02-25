Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has appeared to shut down recent rumours that she and Joe Sugg have split.

The 33-year-old pro dancer and 31-year-old actor first struck up a romance after they were paired together on the glitzy show back in 2018.

Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength – even moving in together into a huge home in the countryside.

However, more recently the couple have left plenty of their fans fearing the two have ended things.

Dianne has seemed to set the record straight (Credit: CoverImages)

Fans think Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have split

Fans started to think things were off when Dianne, who is from Australia, headed off home for Christmas without Joe by her side.

And the two also mysteriously stopped appearing on each other’s social media accounts, leading their followers to believe they had split.

However, Dianne, who made her Strictly debut back in 2017, has proved her relationship with Joe is as strong as ever.

Joe and Dianne have been together since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Dianne posts cheeky Joe snap

Taking to her social media, the dancer updated her loyal legion of fans on her recent life events with a series of snaps – including a racy one of Joe.

In the snap, a naked Joe can be seen staring out of a room window with his modesty covered up with a peach emoji.

The other snaps show the pair looking all loved up on a night out while donning matching outfits, as well as Joe dressed in a robe while eating some delicious-looking breakfast.

In the caption, Dianne wrote: “A few of my favs from the last week,” and then listed the description of each picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Dianne heads home – without Joe Sugg

Rumours that the two had called it quits first emerged in December when Dianne headed off to Australia to visit her family – without Joe.

The red-headed beauty did open up about her solo trip to Aus, telling the Express: “It’s very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that’s what I did.

“[The speculation] comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don’t even worry about [it].”

Read more: Dianne Buswell to follow in Oti Mabuse’s footsteps as she ‘lands major TV show’ away from Strictly?

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.