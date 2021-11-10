Devastated Becky Vardy has revealed that her pet dog Boris has died.

Viewers of Celebrity Gogglebox will remember the star’s beloved pooch as he appeared alongside her on the show.

Becky Vardy has revealed her beloved pug has died (Credit: Instagram)

What did Becky Vardy say about the devastating news?

The wife of footballer Jamie Vardy shared the heartbreaking news with her 422,000 Instagram followers.

She posted a picture of Boris lying in the garden in the sunshine to her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the picture: “Goodnight my boy.”

Becky added heart, rainbow and crying emojis to the caption.

Boris regularly joined Becky Vardy and husband Jamie on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Boris appear on Celerity Gogglebox?

Celebrity Gogglebox fans will be familiar with Boris because of his star turns on the Channel 4 show back in 2o19.

The loveable pup regularly joined Becky and husband Jamie on the sofa as they took part in the hit show.

Boris was in two episodes and clearly left a lasting impression on viewers.

Read More: Gogglebox cast members Giles and Mary divide viewers with on-screen spat

With his lustrous blond locks, fans wondered whether Boris had been named after Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, Becky revealed that wasn’t the case.

The mum of five now has two remaining dogs – a younger pug called Ralph and a Doberman guard dog.

Becky Vardy is a model and reality tv star (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s the latest on Becky and Coleen Rooney?

Becky hit headlines back in 2019 after having a very public falling out with Coleen Rooney.

This was because Coleen accused Becky of leaking stories to the press about her. Coleen is reportedly in talks to sign a £1m deal for a documentary about the court battle.

Read More: Coleen Rooney breaks silence on husband Wayne’s infidelity

Prior to that, Becky had appeared on the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2017.

Becky was the third contestant to leave the show. After she arrived home from Oz, Jamie surprised her with pug Ralph.

Becky appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2021 but she only lasted until week six.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.