Telly fave Bradley Walsh became emotional as he paid tribute to Des O’Connor earlier today (Monday, November 16).

The Chase star, 60, had to momentarily compose himself on This Morning as he became choked up remembering the star.

Bradley, who credited Des for being part of his own rise to stardom, also fondly praised the late entertainer for being ‘like a dad’ to him.

Des’s showbiz pals Jimmy Tarbuck and Tommy Cannon also joined Bradley via video link for the daytime TV segment.

Bradley Walsh revealed how Des O’Connor had been his mentor (This Morning/ITV.com)

But among the smiles and laughter they shared remembering their friend, there were almost tears, too, for Bradley.

“I’ve got to thank Des because I’m sure I wouldn’t be where I am now in the industry without Des’s input and his love and care,” Bradley noted, his voice cracking.

“And he was like a dad to me. He is a sad loss. He is a giant.”

Breaking Dad star Bradley also revealed how his mentor Des teased him over a question he was once asked about the ex Corrie actor by a fan.

Bradley’s voice cracked as he paid tribute (This Morning/ITV.com)

Bradley explained: “A lady once said to him at a show: ‘Is Bradley Walsh your illegitimate son?’

“And he joked yes! And it stayed in his act, even at the point when he was on the road with Tarby [Jimmy Tarbuck].”

Bradley Walsh pays tribute to ‘legendary’ Des O’Connor

Bradley also hailed Des’ chat show as ‘cutting edge’ for giving a platform to younger comedians.

He added how Des was one of the first stars to shine a light on the likes of US comics Robin Williams and Jay Leno in the UK.

He also shared how Des had supported him by offering advice and tips on how to thrive.

Bradley added the exposure of appearing alongside Des helped boost any performer’s career.

Jimmy Tarbuck was also on hand to remember his friend Des (This Morning/ITV.com)

“Once you did his show, you were guaranteed a path for other gigs,” Bradley continued.

“To have a slot on The Des O’Connor Show… you were guaranteed that everyone the following morning would know who you were.”

Bradley added: “Sorely missed. Such a legend.”

Talk show host and singer Des died in hospital aged 88 over the weekend. He suffered a fall last week at his Buckinghamshire home.

He is survived by wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

