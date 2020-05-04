Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife shares photo of huge baby bump

TV presenter Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife has shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

Dermot announced in February that he's expecting his first child with his wife Dee Koppang.

Dee shared a snap to Instagram this weekend showing her cradling her bump.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary reveals unborn baby’s due date

Dee showcased her bump in a tight-fitted black dress and kimono.

In the picture, Dee is seen with one hand on the top of her bump while the other cradles the bottom.

She wrote: "Mind the bump."

Oh wow, that’s a perfect bump.

Dermot shared the photo to his Instagram and wrote: "Looking good Mrs DKO."

Meanwhile, fans gushed over the image with one person writing: "Blooming gorgeous!!!"

Another said: "Oh wow, that’s a perfect bump."

Dermot O'Leary is expecting his first child with wife Dee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dermot announced his baby news back in February.

Dermot's baby news

The presenter posted a photo of a sign that read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

He wrote: "We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary."

When is Dermot and Dee's baby due?

Meanwhile, last month, Dermot revealed their baby is due at the end of June, early July.

The star discussed baby names as he interviewed Guy Garvey from Elbow on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show.

Read more: Dad-to-be Dermot O’Leary tears up over babies being delivered in tribute to NHS maternity wards

When Guy asked when he's becoming a dad, Dermot said: "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it? I can't wait!"

Meanwhile, the former X Factor host recently teared up over a tribute to NHS maternity wards during the coronavirus pandemic.

The dad-to-be watched the footage during One World: Together At Home concert, which raised money to support those working on the frontline.

Claudia Winkleman said: "Are you alright?

Dermot said: "It's hay fever season, it's just hay fever season," as he fanned his eyes.

"That was lovely. A big [gestures a hug] to all our staff in our maternity wards up and down the country."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.