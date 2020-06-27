Dermot O'Leary welcomes first child with wife

TV's Dermot O'Leary has welcomed his first child with his wife Dee Koppang.

The couple announced in February that Dee was pregnant with their first baby together.

Dermot announced the news on social media in a sweet post.

He captioned a photo of a babygrow: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary... We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday, June 23 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

"Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x @deekoppangoleary."

In May, Dee shared sweet photos of her growing baby bump as the couple enjoyed a walk.

One picture showed Dermot pulling an excited face as he pointed to Dee's bump.

She captioned the post with a green love heart.

Meanwhile, Dermot announced his baby news back in February.

Baby news

The presenter posted a photo of a sign that read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

He wrote: "We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary."

In April, Dermot revealed their baby was due at the end of June, early July.

The star discussed baby names as he interviewed Guy Garvey from Elbow on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show.

Dermot O'Leary has welcomed his first child with wife Dee (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

When Guy asked when he's becoming a dad, Dermot said: "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it? I can't wait!"

Near to their due date, Dermot and Dee celebrated their upcoming arrival with a summer solstice-themed baby shower via Zoom.

The couple were joined by the likes of Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd at the virtual bash.

Photos showed the pair on a video call with their close family and friends.

Meanwhile, Dee posed with her pet cat in a floral headband for the second shot.

The Crown producer, 41, captioned the photos: "Summer solstice vibes for dreamy lockdown baby shower - courtesy of @msamybarham Thank you lovely."

The bash was organised by friend and director Amy Barham.

Dee revealed: "The lovely @msamybarham got the guests to each send a book for the baby. Something that meant something to them. Lovely way to start up a baby library."

Back in 2015, Dermot expressed his desire for the couple to have kids

Dermot proposed to Dee during a trip to New York in 2011.

They married the following year at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone.

Dermot's desire to have children

Back in 2015, Dermot expressed his desire for the couple to have kids.

Dermot proposed to Dee in 2011

He told Fabulous Magazine at the time: "I definitely want kids, but I’ve got a very busy wife with a very busy life.

"It’s not fair for me to say, 'I want kids now.' I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it’s the right thing to happen."

