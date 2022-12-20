Dermot O’Leary shares rare update on son Kasper as he details Christmas plans

Dermot O’Leary has shared a rare snippet about his son, saying this Christmas is exciting as the tot is starting to become “more aware of things”.

The This Morning presenter and his wife Dee Koppang welcomed son Kasper in June 2020.

However, Dermot is pretty tight-lipped when it comes to chatting about his little boy and seems to prefer to keep his private life to himself.

But he opened up a bit as he and his colleagues on the ITV show chatted about their festive plans.

This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary and his wife have a son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dermot O’Leary son

Dermot – who tied the knot with Dee in 2012 – told the Mirror: “Around our table will be family – we take it in turns each year and Kasper is getting more aware of things too which is lovely.”

This Morning is part of the Christmas television schedule and Dermot said he was also looking forward to that.

The star, who hosts the ITV daytime show with Alison Hammond, told The Sun: “This will be my first actual Christmas day show for This Morning! I’m really excited.

“I just love Christmas, I love the food, I love the family getting together, the whole ritual of it, so I love that we’ll kind of be doing that here too.”

The 49-year-old also shared that he likes getting out and about in the city around this time of year.

Dermot O’Leary hosts This morning with Alison Hammond on Fridays and during half-terms (Credit: ITV)

Dermot shares festive favourites

“I think London comes alive at Christmas too, it has that lovely Victorian Dickensian feel, and the last few years I’ve been to see things like The Christmas Carol at The Old Vic,” he added to the Mirror. “Some years you just don’t get the chance but I love to do that when I can.

“My sister lives in York and that’s a lovely place to be at Christmas too, and we’ve had Christmases in Ireland with mum and dad and we’d always go for long walks along the coast and if we’re brave enough go for a cold dip in the sea!”

Dermot and his wife Dee announced the birth of their son in 2020.

At the time, Dermot spoke briefly about welcoming a little boy on his Radio 2 show.

He said in 2020: “My lovely son came into the world 10 days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey’s Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulge while we play the song that accompanied that.

“So this is for you Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX.

This Morning will air on Christmas Day from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX.

