Dermot O’Leary issued a heartfelt plea to fans as he revealed his wedding ring has been stolen.

The TV and radio presenter, 47, posted a tweet from the City of Westminster Police that asked for the public to help identify a man who stole his ring and bag from a London gym.

dermot o’leary this morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Dermot O’Leary’s wedding ring?

Dermot admitted he isn’t hopeful about getting his belongings back.

The cops’ tweet, which included a snap of the suspect, read: “Do you recognise this man? We wish to speak to him re. theft of a bag from a gym in Mortimer Street W1 on August 13.

“Items stolen include a wedding ring etched on inner side with ’14/9/12 Team KO’.

Sadly this was my wedding ring & bag that was stolen. I’m sure I won’t see them again, but I’d really like it if he didn’t have the opportunity to steal yours. Please have a good look at the picture & if you recognise him call 101 ref 6195/21aug Dx @MPSWestminster @metpoliceuk https://t.co/esifysCOTM — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) August 21, 2020

“Pls call police on 101 ref 6195/21aug with any info about the man or the stolen ring (sic).”

Dermot, who retweeted the message, said: “Sadly this was my wedding ring and bag that was stolen. I’m sure I won’t see them again, but I’d really like it if he didn’t have the opportunity to steal yours.

Read more: This Morning: Dermot O’Leary divides viewers as he presents with Alison Hammond

“Please have a good look at the picture and if you recognise him call, 101 ref 6195/21aug Dx @MPSWestminster @metpoliceuk.”

On Instagram, he shared a message about the stolen ring and posted the photo of the suspect.

A number of his celebrity pals rushed to help by sharing the image for their own followers, including actress Suranne Jones and presenter Rochelle Humes.

I’m sure I won’t see them again.

Dermot married his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary in 2012.

This summer, the couple welcomed their first child, son Kasper.

At the time, they took to their Instagram accounts to share identical posts announcing the birth.

Baby boy Kasper

They wrote: “Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary… We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

“Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cat’s yet to be 100 per cent convinced. Lots of love, Dermot and Dee x.”

He later revealed his son’s first name on his BBC 2 Radio show, when he played him a special song.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary reveals his cats ‘keep watch over his baby son’

Speaking to listeners, Dermot said: “My lovely son came into the world 10 days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey’s Elbow.

“So forgive this moment of brief self-indulge while we play the song that accompanied that. This is for you Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O’Leary, welcome to the world!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.