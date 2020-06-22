Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee throw 'summer solstice' baby shower with celebrity pals

TV's Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee Koppang celebrated their upcoming arrival with a summer solstice-themed baby shower via Zoom.

Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee will be parents in just a few weeks! (Credit: Splash)

The celebrity couple - who are expecting their first baby together - were joined by the likes of Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd at the virtual bash on Sunday (June 21).

Taking to Instagram to mark the joyous occasion, Dee shared two snaps from the day.

The first showed the happy couple on a video call with their close family and friends, including producer Katy Mullen.

Meanwhile, Dee posed with her pet cat in a floral headband for the second shot.

The Crown producer, 41, captioned the photos: "Summer solstice vibes for dreamy lockdown baby shower - courtesy of @msamybarham Thank you lovely."

Her celebrity pals were quick to comment on the post, with author Dawn writing: "The best."

Dermot and wife Dee celebrated their baby shower this weekend (Credit: Splash)

Jo Elvin added: "Home stretch! ❤️ ❤️ ."

Edith Bowman said: "Amazing lady. Loads of love xx."

The bash was organised by friend and director Amy Barham, who put together a sweet gesture for guests to present the couple with on the day.

Dee revealed: "The lovely @msamybarham got the guests to each send a book for the baby. Something that meant something to them. Lovely way to start up a baby library...x."

Dermot is set to welcome the new addition in the coming weeks (Credit: Splash)

Dermot's baby news

Dermot, 46, announced in February that he and wife Dee are expecting their first child, after 18 years of being together.

The presenter posted a photo of a sign that read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

Their baby is due in a matter 0f weeks.

Earlier this year, Dermot opened up on fatherhood while interviewing Guy Garvey from the band Elbow.

When Guy asked when he's becoming a dad, Dermot said: "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it? I can't wait!"

The X Factor host also revealed about how he's keeping his wife happy during her pregnancy.

He added: "I let my wife have a bigger portion of fish than me last night.

"Even though she's carrying my unborn child let me tell you that really stuck with me. It was hake!"

