Father-of-two Derek Draper returned to hospital last month, but what’s the latest on how he is doing now?

The husband of Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway was suffering from ‘life threatening’ sepsis.

Kate, 55, returned to work at GMB last week.

And she gave viewers an update after her three weeks off.

Derek Draper before he contracted Covid (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Latest on Derek Draper: How is he now?

Derek, a former lobbyist turned author, contracted Covid in early 2020.

He spent more than a year in hospital after he was left critically ill.

Since his return home in April 2021, he has needed round-the-clock care.

We’re back on the right side of it now.

And three weeks ago the 54 year old was rushed back to hospital.

When she returned to GMB, Kate said: “I dramatically disappeared and haven’t been here for three weeks now.

“We were on air and Derek had come out of hospital, he’s been going in and out of hospital for a while for looking at ways to tackle the damage caused by Covid back in 2020.

“But we haven’t really had any sort of medical eruptions, and then he just was really unwell.

“He’d come out of hospital the day before and I got a phone call from the person who was looking after him saying: ‘Right, we’re really worried’, so I whizzed home, and it just sort of went ‘boom’ from there.”

Kate revealed Derek was suffering from sepsis caused by a bad kidney infection.

He remains in the high dependancy unit where medics are battling to save his kidneys.

She added: “The important thing is we’re back on the right side of it now.”

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper months before the pandemic (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How is Kate doing?

Kate is apparently being supported by her co-host Richard Madeley.

Closer magazine quoted a source who claimed: “The best thing for her to do was to go back to work, and get on with life so that she can stay strong for Derek and their children.

“Her colleagues feel like family members, and by going back to work she is entering into an incredible support system.

“She’s telling friends her co-host Richard has been a great support.”

Kate is back on screens with cookery, chat and celebrity guests on her Garraway’s Good Stuff show on ITV, Saturday at 8.30am.

